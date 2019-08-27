Kenyans troll Homa-bay MP Gladys wanga after declaring gubernatorial interest

Homa Bay women representative Gladys Wanga has caused a heated online discussion following her announcement that she was intending to succeed Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti in 2022.

Speaking on Saturday at Gendia Seventh Day Adventist Church during to closure of their week’s camp, Wanga said she is motivated to run for the seat by the fact that residents of Homa Bay still face numerous challenges ranging from poor health services and dilapidated roads to food insecurity despite billions of shillings sent to the county annually.

The vocal women rep said that if elected, her county government will ensure that devolved funds meant for the county are fully utilized to improve the lives of Homa Bay county residents.

“We will ensure that we prudently use the available funds both from the National Government and the locally collected revenue to improve the lives of our people,” said Wanga.

Her remarks, however, attracted various comments online with a section of users supporting her bid terming her as Homa Bay’s Iron lady owing to her ‘tremendous success’ as the county’s women rep.

A larger number of users, however, felt that the county mum had not done much in her current post to deserve the county’s top seat in 2022. Many took to social media to express their frustrations over the same.

Zade Odoyo 1.She’s the one who led Awiti’s reelection

2. She’s the ODM chair lady Homa Bay

3. She has been complicit in the whole corruption that is going on in the county

Davis Mworia I remember how she stood firm to ensure mps get salary increase and other hefty packages. Am sure she has realised a governor sit will offer a quench for money thirst she suffers from. Leaders of stomach.

Kennedy Ojijo what have you done so far ,, you are all failures right from the Governor to the MCA ,, nothing much we can talk concerning your achievements, your a let down to the county coz you could have sat down as leaders to give the governor right way of building the County

Williams Khopiyo Perform first and let the people make the choice when election comes. We are tired of endless politics