Kenyans Hilarious Reactions to DP Ruto’s Interview with NTV’s Mark Masai

Last night NTV Journalist Mark Maasai had an exclusive interview with the Deputy President William Ruto at his residence in Karen.

Under the hashtag #DPRutoOnNTV that has since gone viral, Kenyans have shared different opinion on how the interview was conducted.

Some felt that the right questions were not asked while others accused Ruto of not answering questions to their satisfaction.

We already know that the Czar of Sugoi is a consummate liar who invokes the name of God with a frequency only matched by his grasping greed to possess everything in sight; while the richest thieves turn their noses down at him. May their house of cards collapse.#DPRutoOnNTV https://t.co/dXt3u6eHA3 — Jerotich Seii (@JerotichSeii) July 8, 2018

This is hogwash and manipulation of the highest order. Ruto has not been a mtoto wa maskini since 1992. This guy is dangerous. He's pulling the Trump move of speaking the language of the poor but with his feet firmly embedded in the 0.1% who can afford helicopters #DPRutoOnNTV https://t.co/BxTrInW9Te — Dr Wandia (@wmnjoya) July 8, 2018

Ruto just said “Gideon Moi is just one of the 30 senators and that’s how we relate.” DP Ruto is rough!!! #DPRutoOnNTV — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) July 8, 2018