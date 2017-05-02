Why Kenyans must chase Uhuru from State House come August 8

Fellow Kenyans, with the power bestowed on us by the constitution, August 8 must remain august in our hearts.

Even as apologists purport to shower Uhuru and Ruto with fake saintly praises, a worrisome dimension is that our country’s debt profile has awkwardly continued on the upward spin.

At least during the Nyayo era, we enjoyed the debt forgiveness because we were respected internationally.

Now, we have a President who does not respect and care for his people but expects to be respected internationally. The only institution he cares about is his family. I can confirm here that Mr. Uhuru and his deputy are not even qualified to chair a village cattle dip committee.

The two crackpots have pirated statistics of increased number of electrified rural homes and are parading it in the mass media as a reelection tool.

Painfully and despite too much talk, our economy still remains mono. Uhuru and Ruto have successfully failed. Their intentional refusal to diversify the economy has led to massive unemployment which has in turn fueled insurgency, insecurity, kidnapping and armed robbery. Yet we are told to roll out the drums and wiggle perhaps out of our deteriorating conditions.

This President should be able to tell Kenyans how much a 2kg packet of Unga cost when he assumed office and how much it is today.

He should tell us how much a packet of milk cost when he tactically and technically took over at the helm and how much it costs now.

It’ll do Uhuru and his administration a lot of good to show Kenyans the practical kilometres of roads his regime as tarmacked rather than the cosmetics he is parading on the media.

He should tell us why he thinks he has ruled us progressively and not retrogressively.

He should convince us why even with the current level of unemployment, peskily interrupted power supply, high level of insecurity, dwindling revenues to County Governments, poor educational facilities, poor healthcare, social collapse and biting poverty, we should not send him packing.