By Anwar Sadat

I can guarantee that Kenya will host and win the next World Cup.

We will use the report of the 14 MPs and 6 senators who flew to Russia on tax payers money to attend the World Cup tournament and have a “firsthand experience in hosting international tournaments”

For this trip, the Kenyan tax payers catered for the politicians air tickets (The economic class tickets is retailing at about Ksh400,000) though we know most of these politicians prefer to fly first class.

These politicians are also being paid a daily per diem of about Kshs 95,000. The public is also paying for the politicians game tickets, their accommodations and ticket back home.

By Monday when World Cup comes to an end, the Kenyan public will have spent over Kshs 20 millions on their politicians in Russia.

I can also guarantee you that we have lost the war against unemployment, poverty, and poor living standards for our people.