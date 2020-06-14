Keep Raila and Statehouse out of governor Waiguru saga, she is not clean, senators will decide- Raphael Tuju says

Jubilee secretary general Hon Raphael Tuju has given strongest indication that the besieged Kirinyaga governor Ann Mumbi Waiguru is on her own on the matter of impeachment that is to be determined by the senate.

Governor Waiguru was impeached by Kirinyaga county MCAs last week and there have been speculation that powerful individuals in Statehouse and at Capital Hill were plotting to have her pardoned by the senate.

In a post on his social media handle, Hon Tuju asked politicians especially those allied to DP Ruto’s tanga tanga wing to stop linking President Uhuru and Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Waiguru saga.

He said that indeed Waiguru just like most politicians was not clean and that most of those calling her out were more worse. He said the Senate will decide based on principles and therefore Uhuru and Raila names whoud not be dragged into the issue.

Here is the post by Hon Tuju;

By Raphael Tuju EGH via FB



“Governor Ann Waiguru may not be clean. She may be “corrupt” as her critics say but do we have a clean politician?My brothers and sisters calling the governor names are the chief architects of corruption -Live and eat corruption!. If the the governor is found guilty of the charges then let her go home

Let us keep the government and other private offices like capital hill out of this. The senators will decide!It is a game of principles and NUMBERS! The principled majority will carry the day”!

Last week Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria hinted that Hon Tuju was piling pressure on Senate Majority Whip Hon Irungu Kangata to constitute a friendly committee of the house to clear Waiguru off the corruption allegations.

Meanwhile Kirinyaga MCAs have begged President Uhuru nad PM Raila to keep off the issue and let Waiguru carry her own cross.

Raila Odinga has also issued a statement in which he urges Waiguru to carry her own cross.