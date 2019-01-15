KASARANI MP MERCY GAKUYA Says MWIKI Youths Are Uneducated Beggars

Kasarani Member of Parliament hon Mercy Wanjiku Gakuya was over the weekend insulted the youth of Mwiki Ward calling them beggars and idlers who keep begging money from politicians.

Speaking in MYSA grounds Mwiki where she went to launch her football tournament, hon Gakuya took the officials of Kasarani Red Eagles famously known as TERROR SQUAD head on, warning them against disturbing her peace with phone calls in the name of seeking for sponsorship.

Hon Gakuya told the attendees she cannot sponsor Kasarani Red Eagles because it is associated with former Kasarani MP hon John Njoroge Chege who had endeared well to the hearts of residents of Kasarani.

She said she owes the people of Mwiki nothing because they did not vote for her and instead voted for Hon John Njoroge.

The MP singled out two officials of the club, Mr. MUSALETO MUSA VINCENT and Mr. MC SHORT (pictured above) and hurled insults at them.

“Nataka kukuambia wewe MUSA na watu wako mwachane na mimi kabisa na msijaribu kuwasiliana na ofisi yangu ati mnataka usaidizi. Mimi nawajua nyinyi ni watu ya Njoroge. Enda mumuambie awasaidie” She said.

“Wewe MUSA ndio unajidai hapa ati umesoma saana, mimi niko na degrees na masters zangu lakini sisumbui watu. Halafu wewe unajiita ati MC SHORT kwanza heshimu mkutano yangu na uzime hiyo mkebe yako unaita simu. Hata mimi simu yangu ni expensive na siringi” She added.

She warned Musa against allowing people to her on the group that he owns that hosts close to 100K members and promised to close it down.

“Hiyo group yako inaitwa ‘KASARANI ON THE LOOKOUT’penye huwa mnanitukana nitashirikiana na DCI na tutaifunga” she concluded.

According to residents of Kasarani, hon Gakuya has never initiated any meaningful project in Kasarani and MWIKI in particula despite the fact that it consists of the highest number of registered voters.

According to constituency approval ratings on performance, hon Gakuya is among the least performing MPs in Nairobi County.