”The Kamba Nation is FULLY BEHIND Raila NASA, I was Misunderstood” – Hon Francis Nyenze

Hon Francis Nyenze has endorsed the Raila and the entire NASA line-up terming it the only way to ensure Kenya gets back on track after sending Uhuru Jubilee packing come August 8th.

Hon Nyenze said last week that Kambas had been given a raw deal but noted on Wednesday that his negotiation skills and tough stand ensured a strong line-up.

“Many people had [misunderstood] my stand…I was acting on behalf of the party,” he told the media after a meeting with Kalonzo.

He thanked Kalonzo for trusting him as his representative in negotiations by the National Super Alliance

Kalonzo defended the minority leader once again saying he was acting in his capacity as a member of the party.

“Honorable Nyenze expresses belief. He has received a lot of bad press due to saying what he believes in,” said the vice president candidate.

“I don’t want a gentleman I know so much to be besmirched. The name Nyenze doesn’t mean he is a cockroach. I am here to defend him. I want to thank him for standing with me.”