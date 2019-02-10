Kalonzo should rally Kamba community behind me, he is weak, can’t lead Kenya – Governor Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has rejected calls for the removal of presidential term limits adding that would turn Kenya into a dictatorship system.

He accused Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka of pushing for President Uhuru Kenyatta to have a third term.

“Maendeleo Chap Chap does not support any proposal to remove presidential term limits or that of governors,” Mutua said.

Kalonzo has, however, issued a statement saying he was misquoted on his support for a change in the Constitution that will allow a third term for the President.

“I made it very plain but some people misquoted me. When I say the next government, clearly, am going to work for it,” he said.

Mutua accused Kalonzo of being selfish.

He said it was almost expected that he would shift his goal post, which makes him unfit for presidency.

“A commander-in-chief of the Defence Forces must have a firm stand,” Mutua said.

“It is contradictory for one to support someone for the presidency and declare you are also in the running.”

He asked the former VP to support him instead.

“Now that Kalonzo is not in the running, he should support me who now represents the Eastern region,” Mutua said.

Kalonzo has been on a collision course with Ukambani governors.