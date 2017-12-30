Kalonzo Delivered Major Jolt To Uhuru And Jubilee

By Salim Lone

His brilliant and courageous stand will stop Jubilee & naysayers in their tracks and give NASA and the prospects for electoral justice a massive boost.”The truth is that the August elections were stolen.The repeat poll on October 26 was State capture. Kenyans cannot move on when ethnic hatred and political intolerance are at their worst.”

He has also boosted his national standing and electrified his own base, which of course has been pushing to have him and Raila sworn in.

The very best to our Second Lady Pauline, recovering with Grace and fortitude from an illness we all pray will become history.

Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday declared that he and Raila Odinga will be sworn in as leaders of the People’s Republic of Kenya should there be no dialogue.

The NASA DP and President candidates have defied Attorney General Githu Muigai’s warning that such a move is punishable by death as it amounts to treason.

Kalonzo returned from Germany, where his wife Pauline was being treated for an unknown illness, on Wednesday and visited the home of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze on Thursday.

Accompanied by leaders of his Wiper party, he told the press that Kenya is on its knees due to leadership by Jubilee Party President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

“Kenyans came out in large numbers and voted for Raila. NASA won the election on August 8,” he said, contrary to announcement by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“Tribalism and electoral injustice have halted development so the President should not blame us as we get sworn in. If there will be no dialogue, we must be sworn in.”

The former Vice President called on Uhuru to make it his responsibility to unite Kenyans.

“As a President, you’ve been given instruments of power but there are serious legitimacy issues … it is power capture … Uhuru, you have a duty to lead a united country, not make statements asking us to talk to Ruto about 2022 polls.”

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said they will groom Kalonzo to vie for president in the next general election.

“Kalonzo, please give me the power to go to every village to look for votes for 2022 because this time round, we are not going to play games with the future of Kenya.”

Mwingi North MP Paul Nzengu asked the Wiper leader to call a meeting immediately to ensure the party gets a fair share of slots in NASA.

“While kalonzo was away, we were intimidated and denied critical seats in Parliament. Kindly organise a parliamentary group meeting and address this issue,” he told the NASA principal.

