Kalonzo blasts Ruto over huge church donations

The battle against Deputy President William Ruto’s huge donations at church seems not to be ending any time soon just a while after he made it clear that he wasn’t stopping.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has relaunched attacks on the DP arguing that he does not have to donate his millions if they are meant to cause a show and politically influence Kenyans rather than to genuinely help those in need.

The former Vice President was speaking at an interview on Wednesday evening where he went on to quote the Bible arguing that God would prefer people who give in secrecy rather than those who give for showmanship reasons.

“Ruto explained that the reason behind his donations is because of his poor background which is understandable. My advice to him is give all this money, but don’t make it public. God would prefer donations in secrecy than showmanship.”

The Wiper Leader went on to declare his interest in the 2022 presidential election making it clear that he will not support any other candidate for president as it would be his turn to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Who would not want ‘baba’s’ support? But I don’t want to be an opportunistic leader. Wiper is growing in leaps and bounds. In fact, those who went to Jubilee from the region have come back,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader John Mbadi in the recent made constitutional amendment proposal seeking to have fundraiser contributions capped at Sh100,000, in a move to curb corrupt leaders who donate huge amonts of stolen money in efforts to cleanse it.

The Bill has as well been termed as another of the opposition’s attempts to tame Ruto, who has been crisscrossing the nation almost on a daily basis giving millions in charitable initiatives.

Mbadi has acknowledged getting complains from Ruto’s side that he is targeting him, denying the claims and saying that the DP doesn’t feature anywhere in his proposal.