Kalembe Ndile cries foul, claims life in danger after confrontation with Gov. Mutua

Rivalry between Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua and former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile has now taken a new twist after the latter recorded a statement with the police over alleged threats on his life.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi, the ex-politician said he was accosted by unknown individuals in a Machakos County government vehicle who threatened to break his leg if he did not stop antagonising the former government spokesman.

Ndile, who recorded the statement at Parliament Police Station in Nairobi, said he did not take the threats lightly, further accusing Governor Mutua of using county resources to harass him.

“A man in a white pick-up vehicle with county government number plates approached me and told me to move from Mlolongo or else they will break my other leg,” said Ndile, who previously suffered a broken leg in an accident two years ago.

The former legislator, who was flanked by by former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo and Nairobi businessman Stanley Livondo, called for government protection saying he will not be intimidated.

Ndile has in recent times been embroiled in a squabble with Governor Mutua over utterances he made after the county chief visited Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and lamented over the poor state of national statues and monuments.

Mutua promised to personally oversee the refurbishment and maintenance of the statues, remarks which were rubbished by Kalembe who urged the governor to use the funds to develop Machakos County instead.

Following the statement, the county government Health department on Wednesday moved in and closed Ndile’s Macha Beach Hotel and arrested seven workers who were later charged.

The hotel was also cited for being built on riparian land among other illegalities.

The former MP’s rental apartments in Mlolongo were also raided by county government officials and tenants arrested.

The county government, in a notice to Ndile, accused him of constructing a commercial building without approved drawings and occupying the building which was under construction without a certificate of occupation.

He was thereby directed to produce the documents or have the tenants vacate the building.

Ndile has however said he has all the documents relating to the building and would sue the county government on Monday.

His tribulations have roped in Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko who on Thursday visited Machakos with several city legislators and condemned the closure of the hotel and arrest of workers.

Governor Mutua has since stated that his comments on the neglect of statues in Nairobi was not directed to Governor Sonko but the National Museums of Kenya.