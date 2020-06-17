Murkomen was silent as a dead man’s buttocks when billions were lost in Kimwarer Arror dam, NYS, NCPB but loud over 50m Kirinyaga tender

Maybe the gods of political madness are yet to quit mating by the river, meaning the season of dethronments isn’t over yet, until when it will be over

More madness happened in the Senate, as the house voted to reject the plenary mob justice, and opted for a select committee, to try Waiguru, the Kirinyaga governor accused dipping her finger in the cookie jar

According to the Kirinyaga MCAs, the Senate is supposed to lynch Waiguru, pronto, without interrogating her guilt/innocence

They are damn wrong! They shouldn’t scare anyone that they’ve known who the enemies if Kirinyaga are. They are their own enemies

Who voted Waiguru?

In the Senate, it happened like it does in a football match. Players changed sides

Those who lynched Waititu are the ones defending Waiguru and those who defended Waititu are the ones baying for Waiguru’s blood

Murkomen, the new anti graft czar , was very silent, as silent as a dead man’s buttocks, or defended the culprits, when we had the SGR, Eurobond, Afya House, Laptop, KPC, Kenya Power, Arror and Kimwarer, Hustler’s Jet, NCPB, NYS etc etc

In the above scandals, the tax payer lost at least 500 billions, cumulatively

Today he is spitting venom over a 10 million, falsified travel allowances. He is a scam

The Orengo who spat fire over the above scandals is the one vigorously defending a graft suspect, making it a game of ping-pong, so nauseating to dedicate one’s time and energy, unless you are watching for entertainment

If Murkomen is a hero, Orengo is equally a hero and if Orengo is a fraud, Murkomen is equally a fraud. There no two ways to that

If you have had no problem with all these scandals, and you never raised your voice, then keep your stinking mouth shut

Those who defended Waiguru as she stole a billion at NYS are now very angry that she has stolen 10 million and those who were angry that she had stolen a billion see no problem that she has added another 10 million, after all she was elected by hundreds of thousands of Kirinyaga residents, essentially a vote of confidence in her stealing ways

Rayila is also under fire for aiding a thief escape a dragnet

But why hasn’t Ruto, Wetangula or Mudavadi, also used their influences to overturn his wishes? Or they are influence-less

How does a man who isn’t even an MCA or even a mukasa, wield so much power as to control the country’s institutions? Is it a failure on our systems?

Isn’t that an admission that the man is godly in potency while others are helpless cry babies. If indeed Rayila has an office that “sanitises” graft, why haven’t they opened theirs that reverses these cleansings?

I have for long heard Rayila unearth and condemn scandals, many of them. I haven’t heard Ruto or Wetangula or Mudavadi do the same. Do they support it?

Lastly, do you remember the tyranny of numbers that saw the national assembly pass unconstitutional legislations, like the security law amendment bill?

It is good that the same tyranny is eating those who benefited from it



By Jerome Ogola via Facebook