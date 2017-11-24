“Just Like Hitler Died By The Bullet, You’ll Also Die By The Bullet For Killing Innocent Kenyans” – Raila Warns Uhuru

Mr. Odinga At Laico Regency:

“If Raila Odinga is the problem, arrest Raila. If Raila Odinga is the problem, detain Raila. If Raila Odinga is the problem, prosecute Raila. If Raila Odinga is the problem, imprison Raila. And ultimately if Raila Odinga is the problem, shoot Raila to death then!

You don’t go shooting innocent people who only came to receive Raila Odinga. What have these young kids done to you? Mr Uhuru Kenyatta let me remind you today if at all you have forgotten, he who lives by the bullet will surely die by the bullet.

Continue perpetuating attrocities against humanity, you are not the first neither will you be the second nor the last to kill people. We have had the Hitlers and the Mussolinis of this world. Check history where they are today and how they ended up there.”