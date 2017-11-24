“Just Like Hitler Died By The Bullet, You’ll Also Die By The Bullet For Killing Innocent Kenyans” – Raila Warns Uhuru

Mr. Odinga At Laico Regency:
“If Raila Odinga is the problem, arrest Raila. If Raila Odinga is the problem, detain Raila. If Raila Odinga is the problem, prosecute Raila. If Raila Odinga is the problem, imprison Raila. And ultimately if Raila Odinga is the problem, shoot Raila to death then!
You don’t go shooting innocent people who only came to receive Raila Odinga. What have these young kids done to you? Mr Uhuru Kenyatta let me remind you today if at all you have forgotten, he who lives by the bullet will surely die by the bullet.
Continue perpetuating attrocities against humanity, you are not the first neither will you be the second nor the last to kill people. We have had the Hitlers and the Mussolinis of this world. Check history where they are today and how they ended up there.”
Comments
Anonymous says
BOUGHT HOME GUARDS ARE STILL ON THE KILLING SPREE, THEY ARE STILL KILLING FELLOW AFRICANS TO PROTECT FOREIGN NATIONAL INTERESTS IN KENYA!
WHEN WILL THESE AFRICAN RULING ELITES (HOME GUARDS) START WORKING TO PROTECT AFRICAN INTERESTS? HOW LONG MUST WE WAIT?
Tell them MR. MARTIN NGATIA:
Onyango says
Yes you are the problem. Why don’t go for prayers any other day but the day uhuru is being sworn in? You do this things to purposely couse trouble. Yes you are part of the problem tinga. But you can choose to be part of the solution.
Anonymous says
makende wewe enda kunywa pombe na bangi ndo ufikirie vizuri.
KINYWA says
if only your mother could here how yu reason , i bet she could only take pills and let u not be born this is not the good mind of reasoning ni changaa tupu. the red willfly and all will disapear
Mlevi_Kamwana says
Njoroge aka Onyango…Raila has said it very clearly…if hes the problem the deal with him. But dont kill innocent youth. Whats so hard to comprehend there???
Uhulu is a thief and murderer and he shall NEVER be anyone’s president. He’s a disgrace to humanity. Shoga mlevi.
MAYJA says
this should be made public. THE GUY IS A SHOGA. we know it from the days here in the USA.
Anonymous says
Nonsense
res says
Raila is playing bad politics that will not help him or his supporters whom he has repeatedly put on harms way. He has lost it out and is behaving like a mad former pm.
Anonymous says
Res Raila has put his supporters in ‘harms way’ right?
opposing misrule, corruption, killing of innocent people like baby pendo, msando, moraa is putting self in the way of harm? who is this’ mr. harm’ killing the innocent? If the innocent must die who shall remain? the society belongs to the dishonest, is this the reason why the will of innocent voters who voted for Raila on 8/8 was subverted? if you really won and has the tyrranny of numbers, why interfere with the servers, forge iebc documents, abuse dominance of incumbency, campaign vigorously even after Raila had withdrawn his candidacy only to achieve questionable 38% turn out?
Res kenyans know what happened, your defence of the system falls on deaf years if not infuriate the innocent kenyan voters the more. You are defending the indefensible.
Jubilee handlers need think another approach that seeks to heal the nation. Lies hurt. Better quietly reach out to the people through appropriate service delivery and address the governance factors that have made the 41tribes reject jubilee rule. Even this may not work if looting of public resources and excessive borrowing of expensive loans and use of the same on non economic politically expedient whimsical ventures or pay back previous loans remains the most expedient business of the government.
Rewarding the peoples rejects in the opposition zones to enjoy their taxes is not only insulting the voters but alienating them more from the government. These people have no political future and they can never be rigged back into elective positions as they have been rejected due to their failures in similar positions. They can only revenge on the voters.
Fellow kenyans, braze yourself for a dictatorship worse than you have never seen before but also know nothing in life is permanent as every system of organisation or civilisation sows its own seeds of destruction. You are on your own for now, serve yourself without looking unto ‘sirikali’. Do not put your life on the way of self declared ‘mr harm’ but live to help them live in their multi billion palatial residence and pay their syndicated loans that never served you for you are already sold and in debt bondage.
What a lovely country to lose, what democratic strides to trash after losing so many lives in the struggle and why have a failed state after all the struggle to build a nation?
The yet to be announced tribal cabinet will confirm that the thinking is intact and things can only get worse.
God be for us.
Anonymous says
It is sad.
They now want to buy the sugar factories in the name of privatisation after running them down and impoverishing the farmers. The intention is not to develop the industry but to acquire the large tracts of land assets and appropriate for themselves the way they did with kenya railway assets.
Who are the importers of contraband sugar flooding the market and repackaged as local sugar and are they ready to let the sugar farmers and the factories survive? The sugarcane farmers are either already too impoverished, are on loans or are just uncertain about the worth of buying these companies. why not surrender them to the county government if anything they were built with tax payers money?
China that we now heavily depend on grew with the government playing key role in managing the means of production, why has the kenyan government failed on this?
Claiming kisumu people are not investment friendly and are chasing away investors, what investments? what economic value addition do they contribute in the economic lives of the locals? Are mtumba and waru hawkers from central kenya investors that kisumu people deserve and must adore? what real productive and not just extractive investments have these investors developed in kisumu?
Nyanza needs productive investments that harness local economic potential for the benefit of the people. A fish processing plant and canning factory in kisumu and not thika, Cotton and other oil crops processing plants to stimulate high potentiality in production, flower farms in the kano plains and the lake basin to employ luos putting their lives on the way of mungiki harm in the naivasha flower farms, Ahero pilot irrigation scheme fully developed and expanded, access to structured development loans, cheap lake transport be revived and improved to promote regional and international trade to stimulate production based on comparative economic advantages far much a priority for the locals than the very expensive SGR cash cow. This shall also cement symbiotic regional relations and understanding to avoid arrests of kenyan fishermen in lake victoria and auctioning kurias animals.
The seccessionists from Nyanza need watch a Cuban documentary “Peak Oil” and understand that it is possible to survive on a ptriotic cause and develop amidst externally imposed economic sanctions nearly equivalent to slow economic marginalization being imposed on nyanza people. Let us go back to the land, feed ourselves and export surplus through Tanzania. Uganda Rwanda and Burundi are already focusing on Tanzania as the alternative and cheaper outlet.
Governors, mobilise your people locally for economic development. It is out of need not political expedience and let live the brains of our people.
Anonymous says
you play good that can help,you cant even be a village utaniambia nini.
Anonymous says
You understand nothing, utaniambia nini. Hatuna shamba ya kuporwa nyanza. Tumeamua hatutalishwa na hawkers kutoka central. our village shall look elsewhere for supplies that we cant produce. Kunguni wewe.
Anonymous says
Onyango wa Waru
I google your background, you are not Onyango! You are a dummy from Mt. Kenya. With friends like you, who need enemies!
Concerned party says
Someone needs to put sense to the people of kenya. Kenyans cried for independence from British they got it. Next they cried for freedom from single party and got multi party. Then change of the constitution, they got it. After all these struggles you so called wananinchi are now fighting in the name of tribalism. Where in the constitution does it say that Raila or Luo must be a president? If the Kikuyus and kalenjies or nandis have had the chance to be presidents it is not a must that a Luo must be the next president. Raila is claiming he is doing what he is doing for the citizens of Kenya, if he is really doing it for them then STOP your subtled incitement. By asking the citizens to behave they way they are now is actually encouraging them to act against the government. Respect the rule of law. The Supreme Court upheld the results of the election. Now whether they did it under duress or actually genuinely by rule of law, the fact remains Uhuru has been sworn in legally as the 5th/4th president of Kenya. You can boycott incite the citizens all you want but at the end of the day, they will get tired and move on with their lives. How long do you think they will bear to miss work and their hustling to put food on the table? Even if you ar giving them money to go and demonstrate for how long do you think you will continue to pay them. The best way out for you Raila Baba is to save your self some dignity and go away quietly why do you want to destroy the country you love just because you are not its president. Let’s move on. We want to come and visit and enjoy Kenya but now with all this mess you are destroying it. I bet you sleep every night with guilt poor people who are hustlers have to fight your battle. You are not meant to be a president that is your destiny and what the almighty God had written for you. Be grateful that you have a few more years left of your life and enjoy it. For the sake of the Kenyans you say you love Go home and stop helping to destroy Kenya. Remember the people who you are memorizing died partially because of you. Legally it’s called causation. They died because they came to welcome you and because of that there was a rampage and shooting. It was because of you. So if Uhuru is responsible so are you.