Jubilee Issues Warning To DP Ruto, Murkomen and Tanga Tanga Squad For Disrespecting Uhuru and Raila

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has hit out at close allies of Deputy President William Ruto who blamed ODM leader Leader Raila Odinga over the ongoing evictions in Mau forest.

Rift Valley politicians, led by Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen, claimed that Odinga has infiltrated the government with the purpose of carrying out the ongoing evictions in Mau Forest.

Sakaja said that the statement was unfortunate and amounted to undermining Kenyatta who pledged to work together for purposes of national unity.

“The claim by the Senate Leader of Majority that part of the memorandum of the handshake between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga includes eviction of Kenyans from the MAU forest is disingenuous, underhand and disrespectful to Uhuru Kenyatta,” Sakaja’s statement read in part.

The Nairobi Senator warned Murkomen and other Jubilee leaders against such comments saying they risked, “taking Kenya back to poisonous politics of divisive rhetoric and finger pointing.”

Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango also criticised the statements made by Rift Valley leaders.

“A few weeks ago, he (Raila) was a nobody in Jubilee government . Suddenly , from his position as nobody, he has powers to evict people from Mau. Its not easy being a fool,” Onyango said without elaborating further.