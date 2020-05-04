Jubilee party must be allowed to die, slowly and permanently. Nobody should interfere

Photo: Wiper party luminary and former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama has been staunch supporter of Kalonzo Musyoka, guarding membership

Jubilee is dying a slow and painful death

This death is a big gain for Kenya. The party has been synonymous with electoral fraud and high voltage corruption

Just like her counterpart ODM, the party thrived on ethnic division and mobilization and has been devoid of any ideology

Kenya has absolutely nothing to lose from it’s demise. In fact it is a good riddance

We do not need KANU, CCM, or ANC like, monolithic parties in this era, as they are a hindrance to the vibrancy of democracy

It must be allowed to die, slowly and permanently. Nobody should interfere

We will not miss Jubilee. Luwere!

Kenyans will remember Jubilee for their high level corruption that destroyed the nation as we know it, the excessive borrowing that turned Kenya into a Chinese colony ( most of which ended in private bank accounts) and the two tribe monopoly of nearly all public offices, shutting out the rest of Kenyans from administration of public affairs

Jerome Ogola