Jubilee party is dead says Hon. Moses Kuria

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has once again sparked controversy after he declared President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party dead.

The outspoken legislator opined that Jubilee does not exist following the handshake between Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“It is now clear that there is no longer a political party known as Jubilee. Respect Baba,” he tweeted on Tuesday night.

Pressed by Jubilee blogger Polycarp Hinga, to explain why he hasn’t quit the party to seek fresh mandate on an existing outfit, Kuria said he will decamp at an appropriate time.

“I will do so at a time of my choosing,” the second-time legislator responded.

Kuria, who is eyeing the presidency in the next general election, has been rumoured to be planning to join the Democratic Party (DP) which was founded by retired President Mwai Kibaki in 1990.

The reports emerged early this year after he posted a picture of the DP’s flag and lamp symbol on his social media platforms.

Asked what was the meaning of the post, Kuria said the thirty-year-old outfit will be the party of choice for Mt Kenya politicians in the 2022 polls.

“To all my detractors out there, let us meet at the grassroots. DP is the party of the region” he said.

The party last week invited Kuria to give a keynote address during a meeting of its National Executive Committee.

“We went through our respective presentations to the Building Bridges Initiative and agreed on a framework for harmonising our positions on key issues,” the Gatundu legislator reported after the meeting.