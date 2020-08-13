JUBILEE PARTY endorses former Makadara MP Benson Mutura for Elachi’s Job

Jubilee party has endorsed former Makadara MP Benson Mutura for Nairobi County Assembly Speaker post.

The Members of County Assembly are expected to vote tomorrow (Thursday August 14) for Beatrice Elachi’s replacement.

Elachi rendered her resignation to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday. Her job job was then advertised in the local dailies on Wednesday August 12.

Other candidates that have been shortlisted for the job are Former Nairobi Assembly County Speaker Alex Magelo, Abdi Ali Abdi, Odingo Odhiambo Washington, Mike Obonyo Guoro, Allan Chacha Mang’era and Kennedy Okeyo Ng’ondi.

As Per Standing Order 7, the election of the speaker shall be by secret ballot.

Elachi while resigning appointed her Deputy and Ruai MCA John Kamangu to hold the position in acting capacity.