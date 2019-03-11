Jubilee MPs dare DP Ruto against blackmailing president Uhuru’s directives

A section of Jubilee and ODM legislators have come out telling off the Deputy President William Ruto over his talk on the war against graft.

While speaking at a church service in Nairobi the leaders who were led by former Starehe aspirant Maina Kamanda, Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Mr Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), asked the DP to stop undermining the government effort on war against graft.

Other MPs in attendance included, Ms Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Mr Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mr Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Mr Maoka Maore (Igembe North), Mr Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Kiambu woman rep Gathoni Wamuchomba and Mr Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town).

In addition Mr Kamanda said, “If they want to leave the government, let them do so quietly. Those who have looted public funds should stop issuing veiled threats that their communities are being targeted!”



Mr Arati told the DP to stop attacking the President using his close allies. “We cannot accept this country to slide back to where it was,” Mr Arati said.

To echo Mr Arati’s remarks former DP Ruto’s ally Joshua Kuttuny added telling the Deputy President to seize threatening, blackmailing and intimidating people.