Jubilee MP urges DP Ruto to genuinely embrace handshake

First time Jubilee Member of Parliament has maintained that Deputy President Dr William Ruto must genuinely support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, nothing much will change between President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto regardless of the meetings they hold. Ngunjiri on Wednesday said the situation will remain the same if the DP does not stop his opposition to the graft war. “All that I can say is that no matter how many public meetings they have, nothing will change between them unless or until …Ruto stops his opposition to the fight against corruption, and …Ruto genuinely supports the ‘handshake’,” Ngunjiri posted on his Facebook page.

He was reacting to Tuesday’s visit by the President to his deputy’s Harambee Annex office, where the two leaders had a ‘working lunch’ and discussions on the Jubilee development agenda.

Details of the meeting remain scanty.

However, even after the meeting, the first time legislator said, “President Kenyatta will not be intimidated. Attacks on the DCI are over. The fight against corruption will continue, without political sideshows.”

Ngunjiri is among Jubilee politicians branded as “Team Kieleweke” which is opposed to a Ruto Presidency and his early 2022 campaigns.