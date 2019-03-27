Jubilee MP urges DP Ruto to genuinely embrace handshake

First time Jubilee Member of Parliament has maintained that Deputy President Dr William Ruto must genuinely support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
According to Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, nothing much will change between President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto regardless of the meetings they hold.
Ngunjiri on Wednesday said the situation will remain the same if the DP does not stop his opposition to the graft war.
He was reacting to Tuesday’s visit by the President to his deputy’s Harambee Annex office, where the two leaders had a ‘working lunch’ and discussions on the Jubilee development agenda.
Details of the meeting remain scanty.
However, even after the meeting, the first time legislator said, “President Kenyatta will not be intimidated. Attacks on the DCI are over. The fight against corruption will continue, without political sideshows.”
Ngunjiri is among Jubilee politicians branded as “Team Kieleweke” which is opposed to a Ruto Presidency and his early 2022 campaigns.
His post resulted in a backlash from his online followers.
Some said the believed the meeting between the two affirmed Uhuru’s support for his deputy to succeed him and was still intact.
Do you think the meeting will now cool the political temperatures within Jubilee Party?
Comments
kimweli kitonyo says
i dont think so,it was to stop him from attacking the DCI &DPP,if he doesnt he will be arrested.