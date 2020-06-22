Jubilee Massacre: What Uhuru told PG meeting, DP Ruto not allowed talk, only listened as

Spokesperson’s Office

State House, Nairobi

Monday, 22nd June 2020

Press Statement

President Kenyatta chairs Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta today chaired the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting in his role as the Coalition’s Party Leader.

The PG meeting was attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and a total of 174 Jubilee Coalition Members of the National Assembly.

During the meeting held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, the PG discussed a petition made to the Party Leader regarding the Coalition’s National Assembly leadership and made the following changes:

1. Appointed the Hon Amos Kimunya as the new National Assembly Leader of Government Business

2. Appointed the Hon Adan Keynan as the new Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly PG.

The Party Leader said the Coalition, through the new Leader of Government Business and Majority Chief Whip, will communicate changes in the composition of House Committees to the Speaker of the National Assembly by Thursday, 25th June 2020.

The Head of State reminded the legislators to focus on the Coalition’s development agenda and advised them against engaging in divisive politics.

Kanze Dena Mararo

Spokesperson