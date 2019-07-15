Jubilee died on march 9th, start your own party, Hon. Kuria blasts DP Ruto

Jubilee insiders are now admitting the death of the ruling party, with the latest revelations coming from Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Kuria says that the party died during the much publicised March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.



Kuria was repsonding to Deputy President William Ruto, who early today expressed distaste over reports that Secretary General Raphael Tuju is working with Mr Odinga.

“Dear my good friend Deputy President William Ruto. Jubilee went into political bankruptcy on the 9th of March 2018. The nature and configuration of Kenya’s politics forced us into Article 11 Bankruptcy. Raphael Tuju is only a Receiver-Manager. Don’t attack the messenger please,” Kuria posted on Facebook.

In a thinly-veiled sarcastic tweet on Sunday morning, the DP accused Tuju of working with opposition leaders, hence, betraying the ruling party he was appointed to serve.

The sentiments come days after Tuju criticized the DP and leaders allied to him during the launch of the construction of Mahaya Training Teachers College in Rarieda constituency, Siaya County, last week.

Speaking on Thursday during the meeting attended by several opposition leaders led by the county senator James Orengo, Tuju said the Jubilee party leadership will not be cowed by a few disgruntled politicians adding that such leaders will not be tolerated.

“We are working for the common good of our country. Our party manifesto espouses national unity. This is what handshake is all about, ” he said.

Tuju was responding to the DP’s allies christened team Tanga Tanga who have called for his resignation as party Secretary General over playing partisan politics in the ruling Jubilee party.