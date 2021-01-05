Jubilee Bigwigs promise to oust Senator Irungu Kanga After a leaked letter to President Uhuru

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via fb

KANGATA’s MISGUIDED LETTER HAS A SILVER LINING TOO

1. That Majority Whip Senator Kangata can write a letter to our Party Leader and President criticizing a decision the President has made and then not only leak it to the press and share it online but also seek media interviews to discuss it, shows how wrong we got it on this one while making leadership changes in Parliament as a Party. This we will fix very soon.

2. However what Kangata has also done in his misguided attempts to ‘clean himself’ is to admit that BBI already has 20% support – or even the 10% some other TangaTanga clowns are claiming, in Mt Kenya region; AT A TIME when we have not distributed amendment copies there effectively, have not done proper civic education, without a joint Mt Kenya team selling BBI properly. When we fix these issues – AND I AM SURE WE WILL DO THIS SHORTLY – we are guaranteed to easily hit the 50% or 60% mark within a month.

Meanwhile the challenges selling BBI is attracting come from the fact that some of us are selling BBI upside down. We are asking someone who is unwell to take expensive bad-tasting medicine before we have explained to them that they have a critical illness that can only be cured by said medicine. They will – of course – strongly resist such efforts.

What we will must do is first explain the disease to the person we are asking to take the medicine – and detail to them what will happen to them if the disease is left uncured. Once we do this they will actually buy the medicine themselves.

