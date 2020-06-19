It’s over, DP Ruto is vanquished out of Jubilee, Uhuru can now focus on development- Murathe

Statehouse operative David Murathe has declared victory against DP Ruto’s faction Tanga Tanga in the war for control of the ruling party, Jubilee. Murathe who is also the Jubilee vice chairman says the exit of Ruto and his allies to go and form Jubilee Asili was long overdue, good riddance!

In a Facebook, Hon Murathe was reacting to the opening of Jubilee Asili Centre in Kilimani area within Nairobi, an alternative for Jubilee party headquarters that is based in Pangani area, Starehe Constituency. He expressed optimism that President Uhuru can focus all his energies in delivering the Jubilee agenda (legacy) to mwanainchi.

Hon Murathe termed tanga tanga as saboteurs who have frustrated the president’s ambition of delivering the Jubilee agenda to the electorate for long. He also acknwledged that it was not an easy task kicking Ruto out of Jubilee.



“For a very long time Uhuru’s Jubilee Party agenda has been attacked by a political leprosy by the name jubilee Asili.

But, after massive fumigations, we have successfully separated and our focus now is delivery of services and ensuring we unite this country.

We are therefore urging patriots to refrain from contracting this disease.” Murathe posted on his official Facebook page.

On Thursday DP Ruto hosted MPs who were recently kicked out of Parliamentary leadership and committees, he described them as hardworking asking and urged them to complete the journey by focusing on development.

“I implored them to continue focusing on Jubilee’s people-centered transformational agenda now and in the future. SOTE PAMOJA,” Ruto said.

In a tweet Ruto gave the clearest signal that his faction of the Jubilee Party was charting its own path.

After a meeting with MPs who were recently dewhipped by the party, Ruto posted a new slogan – ‘Sote Pamoja’ (All of us together) – indicating that he had dumped ‘Tuko Pamoja’ (We are together).