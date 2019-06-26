Its not my role to tell DP Ruto about the meetings we hold- CS Munya

Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto was left in the dark about a meeting held at the La Mada Hotel by a section of Mt Kenya leaders.

Munya is among four CSs and top state officials from Mt Kenya region said to have been holding meetings with an intention of eliminating the DP, ahead of the 2022 polls.

He says that the meeting was indeed held at La Mada Hotel, but had nothing to do with the DP. He added that he convened the meeting on request by fellow Mt Kenya leaders.

Asked if he saw the need to notify the DP about the meeting, in an interview on Tuesday night, the former Meru Governor said that it was not his job to notify Ruto, but would have if he had shown interest.

“When I was given the assignment, I did not tell the DP. My mandate was not to tell everybody that there was that kind of a meeting. But if he would have asked, I would have told him,” he said on Citizen TV’s News Night.

Asked about the absence of Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri who also hails from the same region, he said that the matters being deliberated in the meeting did not touch on his docket.

“CS Kiunjuri was not in the meeting. I did not have any issues raised that were related to him,” he added.

Other CSs implicated in the alleged plot are Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport) and Sicily Kariuki (Health).