“Its not about dynasties and hustlers, all have equal opportunity”, Uhuru humiliates DP Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Thursday, reacted to the 2022 succession battle that has been termed by Deputy President William Ruto and allies as a competition between Kenya’s political class vs hustlers (commoners).

The said politicians have been claiming that Kenya’s political families have been plotting to keep a grip on power.

President Uhuru made the remarks at the Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi, during a service to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the death of the nation’s founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

“When you hear people out there talk about dynasties, sijui mtu fulani ni dynasty, sijui ile dynasty (so and so belongs to this dynasty, or that dynasty). It’s not about that.

“Leadership is not about where you were born or where you came from. It’s not about the colour of your skin or about tribe. Leadership is the desire to serve; the desire to do good and make a difference in the lives of the people,” Uhuru spoke.

The president went on to defend his partnership with ODM leader Raila Odinga noting, “My plea today is, what is it that each one of us can do, that makes a difference and impact on the lives of people in a positive way. I am willing to engage anyone with that desire that will create a positive society.”

The DP has branded himself as the commoner who rose to be a force to reckon with in Kenya’s political class.