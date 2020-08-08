IT’S COMPLICATED: Hon Kutuny forced to disown Gideon Moi in Cherangany, insists he will NOT support DP Ruto

Cherangany MP Hon Joshua Kutuny has intensified his attacks on Baringo Senator Gideoon Moi over what he termed as the sacking of Kalenjin professionals from the Jubilee regime. He accused accused Senator Moi of frustrating Kalenjins perceived to be allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Kutuny said he is ready to severe political links with the KANU chairman.

“Am ready to severe political ties with Gideon if that will be the cost of me standing up to speak the truth and defend our people,” Hon Kutuny said

He accused Gideon of trying to mislead President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Ruto allies so that they are replaced by his close allies from Baringo.

“Hon Kutuny’s attacks are viewed as a way of trying to remain relevant and also finding favour with supporters of DP Ruto in his constituency. Obviously Kutuny wants to survive come 2022 and he knows Cherangany voters will be standing with Ruto, he is trying to go around that critical handle. Senator Moi is a light weight in Rift Valley, it will require high level endorsements to change the minds of Kalenjins to switch allegiance from Ruto to Senator Moi, it will take Uhuru, Raila, Musalia and the entire country to convince Kalenjins to ditch Ruto for Gideon”- Weldon Omambia a political pundit told this writer.

Hon Kutuny however insisted that his feud with Gideon does not mean in any way that he would support Ruto but his main focus was the interest of the community.

Hon Kutuny was speaking at Osorongai in Cherangany, he told locals that he had discovered that Gideon was not fit to lead the Kalenjin community claiming that the Baringo Senator harboured selfish interests which cannot benefit the community.

Kutuny was in the area to commission a rural electrification project.

“If he thinks he is the one to lead us and take us to Canaan then that is misplaced because he should first go to Baringo and put his own house in order before thinking of leading the community,” said Kutuny.