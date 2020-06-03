It was a ONE NIGHT STAND: Final blow to Ruto as Uhuru signs executives order, reduces his powers to that of CAS?

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed an Executive Order that has changed title of his office from Presidency to Executive Office of the President making it clear that there are NO SHARED RESPONSIBILITY with his deputy but that the executive powers rests with him, the president and therefore is just like what a CAS is to CS.

The changes comes barely 36hours after he engaged his deputy William Ruto in an animated conversation that saw many of the Tanga Tanga followers excited saying the Madaraka day bromance had brought the SEX BACK (Remember Justin Timberlake hit ‘I am bringing Sexy back?), oh yeah, it turns out this was just a one night stand and the DP stands dumped!

Back to the executive, Uhuru also added the newly-formed Nairobi Metropolitan Service to the Executive Office of the President.

Executive Order No. 1 of 2020 lists the NMS Director General Major – General Mohamed Abdalla Badi under the Executive Office Of The President.

The EOP is now officially tasked with implementation of the deed of transfer of functions executed between the National Government and Nairobi City County Government.

The order reads as follows:

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by Article 132 (3) (b) of the Constitution, as read with all other enabling Laws, I, UHURU KENYATTA, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, order and direct:

“THAT the Government shall be organized as set out in this Order; (ii) THAT this Order contains portfolio responsibilities and changes made in the structure of Government; (iii) THAT this Order assigns functions and institutions among Ministries and State Departments; and (iv) THAT this Order supersedes Executive Order No. 1 of 2018 (Revised) issued in July 2018.”

The order also changes the title Presidency to Executive Office of the President.