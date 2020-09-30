It is all systems go as ODM sets for primaries in Msambweni ahaed of by-election

The newly inaugurated National Elections Board the leadership of Ms. Catherine Mumma is set for primaries in Msambweni Constituency tomorrow (Thursday). Two aspirants namely Omar Idd Boga & Eng. Nicholas Zani will be fighting for the party ticket. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 30, 2020

Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will hold its nominations on Thursday ahead of the upcoming Msambweni constituency mini polls. The Orange party on Wednesday September 30, 2020 announced that the newly inaugurated National Elections Board under the leadership of Catherine Mumma had already put everything in place. Two parliamentary seat aspirants namely Omar Idd Boga and Eng. Nicholas Zani will be fighting for the Orange party ticket. “The newly inaugurated National Elections Board the leadership of Ms. Catherine Mumma is set for primaries in Msambweni Constituency tomorrow (Thursday). Two aspirants namely Omar Idd Boga & Eng. Nicholas Zani will be fighting for the party ticket,” ODM announced.Msambweni Constituency by-election will be held on December 15. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the by-election which was postponed in April will be held under strict COVID-19 regulations. The seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March. The ODM MP succumbed to cancer. Deputy President William Ruto had planned to front a candidate in the constituency perceived to be one of the Coast strongholds of Raila’s ODM. But like his fate in government, politics of ‘handshake’ between President Kenyatta and Raila seem to have cost him yet another chance to prove his political mettle as he gears up for 2022 presidential race. The second in command then met an independent candidate in the Msambweni by-election, just a day after the Jubilee Party announced it will not field a candidate in the mini poll. The aspirant, Feisak Abdallah Bader, visited the DP at his Karen residence in the company Members of Parliament from coast region among them Nyali’s Mohammed Ali, Kilifi North’s Owen Mbaya, Lungalunga’s Khatib Mwashetani, Lamu East’s Athman Shariff and Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa. Details of the meeting were not disclosed but Ruto on Wednesday last week said he will not shy off from supporting a candidate of his choice since the ruling party was not fielding an aspirant.