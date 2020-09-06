Is this what DP Ruto supporters in Mt Kenya have been brainwashed to believe?- Wahome Thuku shocked

Photo: President Uhuru Kenyatta, the defacto UTHAMAKI and Mt Kenya Kingpin

LET me say it without a sugarcoat.

WILLIAM Ruto supporters in Central Province believe that should their man ever get to the Presidency, he will completely dismantle the families of Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Daniel arap Moi and everything they own will be taken and shared among the hoi polloi in Central Province of Kenya.

This is what they believe. That Brookside Dairy in Ruiru will be shut and the “Gîkûyû hustlers” will be empowered to come up with an equivalent somewhere in Nyeri town or KCC will take over everything.

That all the Kikuyus at Kiambaa in Eldoret will be relocated back to Kiambu and given all the land belonging to Jomo Kenyatta. After all they were taken to Eldoret by Jomo Kenyatta.

That all the Kenyatta business interests in the Mt Kenya region will be taken and shared out among the “scratchers of skins” from Chinga to Kibichoi.

Pray their dreams come true. Because that will be the only way to avoid posting twitter hashtags #dynastiesmustfall every 5 years.

SORRY to come back. I just want to clarify on the previous post. This is what I want you to think about as you sleep. The assumption that every Kenyan voter has a favorite presidential candidate in mind for 2022. And if that candidate will not be on the ballot, the alternative for every voter will be William Ruto.

For example, imagine that some people in Western Kenya expect Musalia Mudavadi to be a candidate. If MM will not be on the ballot even as a running mate to anyone, his supporters will automatically vote for WSR.

In Central, those who expect Mutahi Kagwe or Peter Kenneth or Martha Karua to be on the ballot, will automatically go for WSR if their candidates dont appear in the ballot.

Same to Kalonzo’s supporters in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni.

That is how you determine whether Ruto’s support will increase of decrease by August 2022.