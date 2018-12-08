Is Jubilee Blogger Wahome Thuku Predicting Death of Mike Sonko? Check out his Facebook Post

IF Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko died today (yes he can), Kenya would spend several millions in organising and holding a by-election for the gubernatorial seat in Nairobi. Money enough to finance treatment for several cancer patients. The Speaker of the County Assembly (I don’t even know him) would act as governor for 60 days during which the by-election would be held. THAT is what it means to have a governor who can’t even predict or anticipate or prepare for the unknown eventuality of the next minute. Nairobi is his and he is bigger than life. Sickness







