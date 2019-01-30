Former roads CS Michael Kamau is a Kisii, son of former Kitutu MP Hon Sagini

With raging storm online linking former AG Githu Mungai and former constitutional affairs minister Martha Karua to Luyha tribe, there is a build up of the same on former roads minister Hon Engineer Michael Kamau to Kisii heritage courtesy of the godfather of the independence minister and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s favorite Kisii politician Hon Dr Lawrence George Sagini.

Dr Sagini was the pioneer Education minister at Independence and also served as the first and only Kisii to have been elected to LEGCO. He is the elder brother to former PS Dr Bitange Ndemo, for PC Peter Salim Ndemo and also brother in law to former powerful minister Simeon Nyachae

Engineer Kamau’s striking resemblance and demeanor betrays him, he is a true copy of Dr Sagini…

Engineer Kamau is facing corruption charges and was forced to resign; blogger Wahome Thuku has defended him online leading to many to conclude that the former minister is clean after all, he is a victim of a screwed system trying hard to fight corruption the same vice it promotes.

…………………………………………………………….

Here is what Thuku posted last year

By Wahome Thuku via FB

ACCORDING to honest people who are in the know, this man (the one in front) sat on the SGR kitty blocking any kind of looting. Something had to be put together to get him off the way.

THE man is now being tried in a court of law. When we hear that someone is being tried in a corruption court, we immediately conclude he is charged for eating. Because in Kenya, we convict you long before we even know your name.

The man is facing two charges which I would like you to read for the first time since 2015.

One charge is wilful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

The second is abuse of office.

He is accuses of having ignored the design of Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia Road done by Engiconsult Limited and irregularly allowing the resident engineer to redesigned the same road. So yes, the biggest crime committed by Michael Kamau a professional Engineer and which saw him exit Uhuru Kenyatta cabinet was to allow one of his subordinates to redesign a road.

The second charge states that Kamau abused his authority by causing the road to be redesigned without involving Engiconsult Consulting Engineers Limited.

YES causing it to be redesigned without involving the designer is bigger crime than stealing billions from NYS.

WHAT Kamau may or may not have realised is that the SGR kitty was prime. He would still be in government had he let it go and let live.

Now he knows, that kikulacho is not always in your coat, many times kikulacho is outside, right next to your coat.