Is DP Ruto secretly reviving his URP party

Kenyans have questioned the re birth of Deputy President William Ruto’s United Republican Party (URP) after youths in Kiambaa constituency graced the parties colour during his visit.

At Kiambaa in Kiambu, youths carrying placards in support of the DP wore yellow T-shirts with black spots, a typical representation of URP party that was collapsed days to 2017 polls.

Earlier in the church, Ruto castigated reporters for ‘spreading rumours’ in through media, in reference to a meeting he held with President Uhuru Kenyatta last Tuesday at Harambee Annex.

“These reporters are sometimes funny. I have noticed that even the Bible talked about them. The Pharisees and scribes. They pick a matter and exaggerate it to suit their egos.

Masses welcome DP Ruto in Karuri, Kiambu County Full clip`; https://t.co/yxR3S9naLa pic.twitter.com/QveMfFPCAF — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) April 1, 2019

“Just like today in papers, they claim that they know what I discussed with my boss in a secret meeting. I wonder how they could report yet they were not there,” he said.

URP party that was formed by Ruto in 2012 formed Jubilee alliance with TNA party of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and went on to win presidential elections.

In 2017, the two parties were merged to form Jubilee Party which now controls majority in both National Assembly and Senate with an incredible 177 elected MPs.

But lately, the party has struggled to stamp it’s authority with internal wrangles threatening to have it split in the middle.

Already a section of MPs allied to Uhuru have formed an outfit called Mt Kenya and Dispora Forum while those allied to Ruto are calling themselves team Tanga Tanga.

Former Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe insisted that Ruto will not remain in the party and should he succeed, then they will quit to form another outfit.

It’s however not clear where Ruto’s team plans to reintroduce URP party as another option for 2022 electio