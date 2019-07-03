IPSOS POLL: If elections were held today, RUTO would get 43% followed closely by SONKO at 31%

The latest opinion poll by IPSOS indicates that if Presidential election was held today with Raila’s name missing on the ballot, DP William Ruto would win the race by garnering 42% of the votes cast.

Surprisingly, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko would follow Ruto closely at 31%, beating Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Coalition who would garner a paltry 15%.

Kalonzo Musyoka would take fourth position and Gideon Moi fifth with 7% and 3% respectively.

