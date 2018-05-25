VIDEO: Interior CS Matiangi Lectures Immigration PS Dr Kihalangwe Over Issuing Work Permits To Foreigners For Menial Jobs While Thousands Are Jobless locally

Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i LECTURED Immigration PS Dr Gordon Kihalangwe and other officials for giving work permits to foreigners of Asian origin to operate in the country as construction site managers.

In an online video that has caused a serious debate, a tough-talking CS Matiang’i stated that the two Indians who have been in the country for about seven years were doing work that many Kenyans were capable of doing.



“How many Kenyans can manage a construction site? We have many Kenyans who can do this.” SC Matiang’i is seen dressing down the two Indians after having a look at a passport belonging to one of them.

He further asked an official of the Immigration department to cluster the issuance of work permits to foreigners in regards to their professional involvement in the country.

Indignantly, he said: “We need to categorize these things…how can you give someone a work permit to be a site manager? These things really annoy me. We cannot accept this.”

Watch video below:

