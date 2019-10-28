Inside ghost projects by DP Ruto, a big liar

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr vai fb

In the Last 7 YEARS, DP William Ruto has launched a total of more than SIXTY THREE projects in Central Kenya( it could reach 90 to date). Yet, none of these projects ever took off. Actually, it ended up that Ruto successfully deceived these people more than SIXTY THREE times.

Ladies and gents, let’s clap for the resilience of Central Kenya folks to be fooled 63 TIMES. They are fearfully and wonderfully made to swallow such humongous volume of lies!

Kibra, should even recall that in September, Ruto launched a drainage project in Changamwe which was nothing but a fools day prank. A skullduggery!

If you’ve followed Ruto from 2013, you will notice that Ruto has told more than 15000 lies. Actually, he has lied more than Trump who has so far lied 11,000 TIMES.

Ruto is a congenital liar! ACompulsive liar! A man greatly talented in mendacity, intellectual dishonesty and moral terrorism. He lies without knowing it. He just finds his mouth frothing with lies without his mind knowing it.

Think of it, Ruto wants to build houses in Kibra, with which money and on which land!!! Our national debt ceiling is bursting at the seams.

Now that is a PhD holder, reasoning like a low grade conman on internship.

In Malawi, parliament passed a law this year that if you make such ridiculous promises during elections ; you are sent to jail for 3000 days.

If only Ruto was in Malawi, we would be taking him mandazi na thermos ya Chai pale Kamiti for the next 3000 days.

I was about to Quote from Al Franken’s book LIES AND LYING LIARS, but I recall I told you am not here to spoonfeed anyone.