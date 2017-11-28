The Inauguration Debacle: Celebration of Another Lie

By Alberto Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

I have said in this space before that Kenya has the highest number of fools per square kilometre. Some ignored but some believed me. For those who elected to believe me, I have been vindicated. In Germany, Angela Merkel will be sworn in at the cost of zero Deustche marks whereas Kenya will spend more than Ksh400 million to swear in a second term President. Later on, you will see Kenya begging Germany for a Ksh100 million loan to fund free education.

Fellow Kenyans, even as Uhuru prepares to swear himself in for a second term, the situation in our country is worse. The government has failed to perform its duties on several fronts. The quality of life is progressively worsening. The infrastructure of ordinary life has evidently decayed. The last five years of Uhuruto have been terrible. The greed of Jubilee leaders has overwhelmed their responsibilities to better the citizens. Yet, your President says all is well, “I deserve another term”

The fact that roads leading to and out of Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani to mark the swearing in of Uhuru Kenyatta are cordoned off, confirms there will be nothing to celebrate after all.

The swearing in of the President, celebration is not about the celebrant. Celebration is about Kenyan well-wishers who turn up voluntarily to share in the joy of the moment. The constitution is right, the President is supposed to be the symbol of National Unity. On the contrary, ours is the symbol of national disunity. Thanks to Mr. President, our country is divided into two classes of citizens; those that are given special treatment and those that are useless and treated as second class citizens.

That is why the hand-picked bloggers and individuals from Rift Valley and Central Provinces that will be ensconced in the deceptive ambience of Kenya’s largest sports facility on November 28 cannot be regarded as the true well-wishers but a rented crowd.

The President’s swearing in ceremony is not supposed to be a day for Kalenjins and Kikuyus or a political party in power, but a day Kenyans from every nook and cranny ought to celebrate.

Nonetheless, true Kenyans who were supposed to attend the investiture will not be at Kasarani. Even if they wanted to make part of the ceremony, the menacing security around the venue will turn them back. They are not invited. But they are not supposed to be invited because it is not their occasion.

The heavy security presence encompassing the RECCE SQUAD, the CAT, the Bomb Squad, the GSU, the Army, the Navy, the Air force and the Kenya Police Force cordoning the venue also puts a lie to whatever is supposed to be celebrated. There is nothing to celebrate and everyone knows it.

What is there to celebrate when this President has not shown Kenyans what he has achieved in the critical sectors to warranty his being re-elected?

What is there to celebrate when everyone knows there was no free fair and credible election conducted?

What is there to celebrate when the level of industrialization has drastically reduced under president Uhuru? What happened to the sugar industry which the giant Mumias Sugar Company was once renowned? What happened to the purported billions the government injected to jumpstart the factory?

Why would Kenyans celebrate President Uhuru’s re-election when billions of taxpayer’s money grew wings and flew under his watch yet no big thief has been jailed?

What is there to celebrate when our Police service was recently ranked third most brutal and corrupt police force in the world by the World Police Index?

Why would Kenyans take it to Kasarani to celebrate the re-election of a President who is not candid enough to tell Kenyans how the nation has fared in the fight against corruption since he took over at the helm of affairs?

What is there to celebrate with the skyrocketing level of unemployment in the land, insecurity, pesky power supply biting poverty, social collapse, poor educational facilities and poor healthcare?

Before we are invited to celebrate, Mr. President should be able to tell Kenyans how much fuel and food cost when he assumed office five years ago and how much it is today as he seeks re-election.

Finally, it will do Uhuru Kenyatta a lot of good than harm to show Kenyans verifiable achievements of the past five years upon which he wishes them to join him at Kasarani and celebrate his re-election, rather than the cosmetics his PR team is parading all over. He should show Kenyans his record of development, justice and social engineering. He should prove to Kenyans that he is a progressive leader and not a retrogressive leader. Anyhing else is contrary to the truth.