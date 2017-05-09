I’m ready to take 10 SIFUNAS head on—Vows SAKAJA

By Comrade Alberto Nyakundi Amenya

Incoming Nairobi Senator hon Johnson Sakaja has rebuffed claims making rounds on social media that he is in a chronic panic mode following the entrance of lawyer Edwin Sifuna into Nairobi Senatorial race.

Speaking on phone, hon Sakaja trashed the claims terming them the workings of busy body hack-writes inspired by data bundles. He went to the extent of terming authors of such writings as enemies of progress living with Alice in the wonderlands.

“Firstly, let me say that I am mesmerized by fake news making rounds that I am in a panic mode because of Sifuna. Sincerely, how can I be scared of Sifuna who is freshly beaten by a village champion called Makali like a talking drum before running to seek asylum in Nairobi? Come on, Sifuna is not even my equal. He is still learning the political ABCD in nursery. He needs two lustrums to match my record in TNA and the antiseptic political achievements I harvested through blood, sweat and tears” Said Sifuna.

“Is this not the same man that ruined his brother Ababu Namwamba’s political ambition? He thought by so doing he was gaining political millage unbeknownst to himself, he was ruining himself. Sifuna is the last person I can be afraid of. I was looking forward to facing political cognoscente like Johnston Muthama in a contest and not this young bloke” He said.

“I trust the people of Nairobi have confidence in me and it was apparent during the recently concluded nominations. The great people of Nairobi across the political divide overwhelmingly voted for me. With the valiant people of Nairobi on my side, I don’t need the help of State House to beat Sifuna. In fact, that is an insult to Statehouse. The people of Nairobi are ready to raise their standard against him with their votes. They will confirm to the world that they overwhelmingly nominated me and not the political refuge seeker. They are ready to vote for me under a peaceful, free, fair and credible election” Added Senator Sakaja.

“My people are sophisticated and wiser. They cannot be beguiled by political toddlers at their infancy. They cannot abandon their mandate to participate in a paramount process that will make their City Great again. The people of Nairobi are too positive to be doubtful, too optimistic to be fearful and too determined to be defeated by village political crybabies who dwell in a fool’s paradise. The people of Kanduyi were wiser in rejecting him and the people of Nairobi are ready to copy their sterling example. On August 8, Nairobians will seize the moment and say “never again” to the brutal subversion of the genuine wishes and aspiration of the people for true democracy in our city” Concluded Senator Sakaja.