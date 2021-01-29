“I’ll do what you want”, Uhuru pleads with My. Kenya MCAs to stop embarrassing him

Part TWO

SAGANA State Lodge MCA Meeting Transcript

MCAs reduced the agenda to Car Grant for BBI

President walks from the Holding room to the meeting Area.

First Statement in Kikuyu – ” I will do what you want…”

Hoping to calm down the MCAs.

1. MCAs answer him CAR Grant! CAR Grant!

2. President explains he got into handshake “to stop Those people (ODM) from fujo.. I consulted widely on the step”

3. The BBi has many benefits, let us look at it, for instance MCAs will get a Ward Fund.

4. I cannot promise you anything on your salaries, but I will speak to SRC. I will NOT oppose if they recommend an increase.

5. On Car Grant….Cheers fill the room

6. This is Now an ORDER. Car Grants should be processed for MCAs. Those who have been deducted should also get their money back!

Chants of Support fill the room…

“BBI…BBI….BBI…”

MCAs stand in support.

7. Please assure me you will separate Bbi and 2022

8. I do not know who will be President. (Pointing to the Sky) Only God knows.

9. If the President is bad we will have lost a chance to put the One Man, One Vote issue in the Constitution as Mt.Kenya.

10. There is nowhere I said I support Raila for President.

( He never mentioned DP Ruto)

11. All I have said is BBI. I do not know if is Akili you do not have…( Room silent, he went back to Car Grant to cheers again)

12. I am going home.

13. I want to leave Mt.Kenya safe. Let the 35% be in the Constitution even if we do not get the money, at least we will know it is the required threshold.

14. Then he asked each County if they will pass BBI. With particular repeat asks on Muranga and Meru. ( These two must be most resistant)

Meru mtapitisha BBI? Mtapitisha?

Muranga mtapitisha BBI? Muranga mtapitisha? Muranga mtapitisha BBI?

15. CAR Grant mniwachie. It is an ORDER. It will be done.

WITH that move Presidrnt endorsed Shillings 4.6b on Car Grants.

Na BBI campaigns na Referendum bado.

Hivyo ndivyo mambo ilikuwa

#SystemYaFacts