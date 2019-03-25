Ignore DP Ruto, he is sick, Raila is not in Jubilee- Hon Moses Kuria drops bombshell

Gatundu South MP has come out guns blazing to vehemently defend ODM leader Raila Odinga against accusations by a section of Jubilee politicians that Supreme Leader Raila Odinga is wrecking the ruling party, Jubilee.

In a strong worded statement posted on his official social media handles, in an apparent reference to William Ruto, Hon Moses Kuria said Jubilee’s time is up and it was time to close shop for the party President Uhuru Kenyatta used in two consecutive elections.

” I have also noted the recent claims that Rt Hon Raila Odinga is breaking or dividing Jubilee Party. I would like to absolve my good friend Hon Raila Odinga from those baseless accusations,” read the statement in part.

The MP shared a platform with Raila Odinga on Saturday at Wajir together with other ODM top dawgs Deputy Leader Governor Hassan Joho and Minority Whip in the National Assembly hon Junet Mohammed.

Kuria revealed that there was a scheme by ”extremely senior and fearfully powerful force” out to dismantle Jubilee before the next elections.

”It is not Hon Raila who is wrecking the Jubilee Party. It is extremely senior and fearfully powerful forces within Jubilee Party who have decided that Jubilee as currently constituted is inimical to some devious designs and it must be disbanded. Mene, Mene, Tekel!” he added.

This was a direct jibe at the DP Ruto who on separate occasions has tried to connect Raila to the wrangles and death of Jubilee party.

Hon Kuria who previously supported DP Ruto on account that Mt Kenya owed him support has since changed tune and is positioning himself as Mt Kenya’s biggest thing after Uhuru exits power 2022.

Several Mt Kenya leaders have distanced themselves from Ruto tanga tanga team, among those who have abandoned Ruto include Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria, Senator Kangata, Hon Sabina Joy Chege, Willam Kabogo, Kanini Kega, Ann Waiguru among others.

Things are thick for DP and many have asked his family and top handles to have him on suicide watch.