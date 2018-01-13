Igathe Eyes Cabinet Position To Oversee Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos And Kajiado

By Nephat Kinyua

Following his abrupt resignation as Nairobi Deputy Governor, it has now emerged that Polycarp Igathe is eyeing to be named by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Cabinet Secretary for the proposed Ministry of Nairobi Metropolitan in the impending reconstitution of the cabinet.

The former Deputy Governor is anticipating to be the Nairobi Metropolitan CS and oversee devolution in five Counties; Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Muranga and Kajiado.

Igathe ended his 5-month relations with Governor Mike Sonko on Friday citing lack of trust from the Governor, although highly placed sources within State House now indicate that Igathe has been bidding to be named the Nairobi Metropolitan CS to in order for him to supervise his former boss Mike Sonko.

According insiders at City Hall, if Igathe succeeds in being appointed in the new docket, he’s expected to revenge against Sonko by taking over mega multi-billion shillings projects in Nairobi like the light train project that is scheduled to connect JKIA to Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Last year the President created the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Authority which is expected to spearhead modernization of transport network around Nairobi. Igathe now wants to take over the Ministry and control mega transport projects in five counties.

The former Vivo Energy MD is understood to be bitter with Sonko leading to his resignation. Igathe is believed to have created his “fall out” with Sonko in order to gain sympathy from Jubilee Party’s top brass, including the President, DP William Ruto and the party’s MPs who are majority both in the National Assembly and the Senate.

During his short stint at City Hall, Igathe had proposed his sister Mukami Kamau to be appointed the County Public Communications Director, a move which was widely opposed by County officials, who described the proposal as nepotism in modern age.

According to sources at City Hall, the controversial former deputy governor announced his resignation on Friday through his tweeter account without even notifying his boss who was in Mombasa with all CECs for an induction course. It’s reported that Igathe boycotted the workshop in protest over the move by top county officials to oppose his demands to be awarded lucrative tender deals and employment of his sister by the county government.

Last year Igathe missed death by a whisker after former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge shot at him in Naivasha during a dramatic incident where the former VivoEnergy MD stormed the Senator’s petrol station along Nairobi-Naivasha highway in a bid to reclaim the petrol station from the politician.