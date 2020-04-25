‘If you are man enough face Uhuru directly, stop using cheap labour of Itumbi and Murkomen’- Statehouse man warns DP Ruto

Statehouse operative Mutahi Ngunyi has accused DP Ruto of being a coward by not coming out to push back on Uhuru war on corruption and repossession of illegally acquired public land. Ngunyi accused Ruto of using cheap labour of the likes of Murkomen and Itumbi to attack Uhuru instead of coming out directly and face his tormentor .



Jomo Kenyatta used to tell us: " Wanaume ni Kuonana". The Ruto camp is a HOUSE of COWARDS. Why NOT confront UHURU Kenyatta head-on instead of fishing for SOFT PUNCHING Bags? My Fren @kipmurkomen, why are you AFRAID? Why is YOUR TAIL between YOUR LEGS? — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) April 24, 2020



KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H >@kipmurkomen : It’s u who did the script for @AnneKiguta

&u’ve confirmed by this tweet.Your prayer all along was 4 DP to fight the President over “the covenant.”Your problem is that DP has remained a gentleman.Not fighting the President is not a weakness.Listen to @GladysShollei

Last time we had a TWEETER Fight I pleaded with you to ABUSE me in ENGLISH, not in Gibberish. Now I am BEGGING you to ABUSE me INTELLIGENTLY. Please. You are SPOILING the fight my FREN!

KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H >@kipmurkomen : My Bro I don’t intent to join you in the easy road full of petty fights just to satisfy little own ego. I want to help you find you TRUE SELF outside those evil people who preach hate&division. Please watch the video https://youtu.be/qYSosACbb6M Let’s talk about the things that matter

Mutahi Ngunyi @MutahiNgunyi: My Fren @OleItumbi , “DP Ruto” called me on Tuesday. And I told him that I invited TABITHA SHOLLEI to the K24 show. You should have JUST asked him instead of SPECULATING. I also asked if I can invite MURKOMEN for this Sunday. Can you ORGANIZE please! Not responding!

KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H @kipmurkomen: 1st if you had invited Tabitha how did Gladys end up there.2nd my invitation letters&calls are not processed through DP’s office. I don’t work for the DP.3rd If you wrote that horrible script&you’ve already choreographed another one just waiting for my validation then it’s a NO

Uhuru has Tangatanga balls. Wakijaribu tu kindogo anafinya. Wakijaribu kindogo Jubilee party inaeda, wakijaribu Tena,shamba inaenda. Wakisema akimwaga ugali wanamwaga kitoweo,anakulia yote kitchen by entering coalition with BABA. — Moses githuga (@MGithuga) April 24, 2020

Goodmorning my Friend @MutahiNgunyi – Be slow to DENY next time buddy. You not only scripted #Punchline for @AnneKiguta – You also invited guests to the show. #SystemYaFacts pic.twitter.com/nnIBNjcz66 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) April 24, 2020

Ndugu @MutahiNgunyi let me ask, how did you manage this heist @FordFoundation? Together with @ProfJNMoyo? https://t.co/rc5Q1jPhdd

I see you inspire many things, including Money Heist – La Casa De Papel! @johngithongo what was the story here, I see you were at the heart of it. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) April 25, 2020