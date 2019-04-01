If SONKO Vies In 2022, He Will Be Re-elected

By Josephat Orina

Flamboyant Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary FRANCIS ATWOLI has predicted that governor Sonko will be overwhelmingly re-elected again in 2022 if he decides to seek re-election.

Speaking to former East African Bureau chief for The New York Times Mr. Jeffrey Gettleman, Atwoli said the governor of Nairobi has done remarkably well, compared to most of his counterparts.

Atwoli said despite the opposition Sonko encountered from dangerous and unrelenting cartels, he has braved and outsmarted them even when his security details were removed from him.

He said the current Nairobi County boss cannot be compared with his predecessor governor Kidero who left the county in a high debt profile.

Shockingly, the COTU boss told Gettleman that if Sonko decides to vie again in 2022, he will be re-elected because he has earned a place in the hearts of the people of not only Nairobi, but also the entire nation because of his deeds.

“Governor Sonko has done exemplary well compared to the former governor. I heard that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022 but in my opinion if he vies again, he will win right from nominations. When he came in, he was met with resistance from fierce cartels but with the help of the President that is also his good friend, he emerged winner. You may not like him but the young man has endeared himself into the hearts of not only Nairobians, but also many Kenyans in general and they love him” Said Atwoli.

Gettleman the son of a former judge of the United State District Court for the Northern District of Illinois was here in Kenya for a weekend vacation and left today morning for West Africa.