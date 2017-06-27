IEBC UPDATE: Counties allied to Raila NASA have HIGHEST Registered Voters #10MillionPlus

Youth aged between 18 to 34 years-old account for more than half the total number of registered voters ahead of the August polls.

According to IEBC, the age group accounts for 9,930,315 valid voters from the total 19,611,423 registered.

Counties whose voting pattern leans towards Raila NASA have the highest number of registered voters with more than 10million (#10MillionPlus or so called #10MillionStrong). see official IEBC tables>>





“A total of 88,602 dead voters have been expunged from the register,” chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Tuesday in latest updates on the register.

The electoral agency boss said Kenyans will be able to check their registration status online or through SMS from Thursday this week.

The commission further revealed the register has a 47 per cent female representation and 53 per cent male representation.

“We are confident that the KIEMS technology will provide full proof identification on election day,” he said.

The commission received an audit report from KPMG early this month after a verification process was completed.

The report indicated the register might have more than a million dead voters although only about 92,000 were verified.

The firm also established that more than 17,523 passports used by some of the voters were inactive.

“The IEBC should work with the civil registrar to obtain details of deceased persons registered from November 2012 to December 2016.”

Gerald Kasimu, head of Information Technology Advisory Services, proposed this when he presented the audit report to IEBC.

Kasimu said they used data from the Civil Registration Department.

“We have established that another 5,427 records of voters do not have biometric fingerprint images,” he reported.

The official further said 2.9 million entries in the register of 19.4 million voters contain inaccuracies of dates of birth and gender.