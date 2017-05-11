BREAKING: IEBC ReleasesTIMELINE FOR SUBMISSION OF PAPERS For All Candidates from Presidential to MCA

IEBC TIMELINES FOR SUBMISSION OF PAPERS

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

Presidential Candidates have to submit their nomination papers for clearance to the Commission at Kenyatta International Conference Centre between 28 and 29 May, 2017.

MCAs and MPS

For the County Assembly Ward Representative and National Assembly position Independent candidates and political party aspirants have to submit their nomination papers for clearance to the Commission’s Returning Officers at the constituency level between 01 June and 02 June, 2017.

SENATORS, GOVERNORS, COUNTY MPS

For or the Senate, Gubernatorial and County Woman Member of the National Assembly position, Independent candidates and political party aspirants have to submit their nomination papers for clearance to the Commission’s Returning Officers at the County level between 28 May and 02 June, 2017.

 The Commission shall thereafter, in line with Article 88 (4) (f) of the Constitution, register qualified candidates for election and indicate those disqualified. Disputes relating to or arising from registration of candidates shall be determined within ten (10) days of the lodging of the dispute with the Commission.

WAFULA. W. CHEBUKATI CHAIRMAN, IEBC