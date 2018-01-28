”IEBC Director For ICT Chris Musando Deserved a Cruel Death”- Hon Moses Kuria

By Tuko News

Foul mouthed and controversial Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Friday, January 26 lived to his lowly expectations and celebrated the brutal killing of former IEBC ICT boss Chris Msando. In a shocking Facebook post seen by TUKO.co.ke, Kuria said that Msando deserved to face such inhumane treatment from his tormentors who are yet to be arrested by the police who are claimed to be conducting investigations.

Kuria has since deleted the despicable post but it was way too late as TUKO.co.ke had already captured the post. The MP, who has a peculiar liking for the foreskin as his signature weapon to attack members of the Luo community, was suspiciously among the first people to be seen at the abandoned Landrover of the late Msando.

At the time, he was quoted as having referred to Msando as an ‘idot’ who was having ‘fun’ with a woman yet he was reported to have gone missing. Again, he ate humble pie and pulled down the post when the badly mutilated body of Msando was fund dumped in a thicket in Kiambu. His latest disgraceful statement was a reaction to National Super Alliance’s (NASA) latest claims that it had won the August 8, 2017 presidential election and that Uhuru Kenyatta had connived with IEBC to steal the election in his favour.

