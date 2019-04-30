IEBC Chairman Chebukati clears Raila daughter for swearing in

By Edward Korir for HS

‘Daughters of Raila’ chairperson Irene Mayaka aka Renee Nyakerario has been formally cleared by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to be sworn in as a member of the Nyamira County Assembly putting to rest the protracted battle that lasted over a yeae in the courts of law

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, in a letter on Friday, asked Speaker Moffat Teya to swear-in Ms Mayaka following a ruling by Appeals Court in February this year.

“This is to confirm to you that Ms Mayaka has been cleared by relevant authorities. Her swearing-in is now inevitable. All the procedures have been followed,” he said.

Earlier, there were concerns about the delayed return, with Speaker Moffat Teya turning away both Mayaka and Damaris Mouni, the lady who has been serving in the assembly for the position of ODM representative.

In an exclusive interview with the Speaker on Friday, Mr Teya distanced himself from the debacle, adding that he is the one who had written to the IEBC seeking directives.

“The matter has been concluded now. She is officially cleared. I wrote to Chebukati seeking guidance so that we don’t do a mistake like last time. Everything is okay now,” said Teya.

Both the Magistrate and High Court found Ms Mouni guilty of sneaking her name to ODM nominations list without due process, infringing Mayaka’s rights thereof.

Since then, she has survived on several court stay orders but the options seems to have been exhausted after her appeal was rejected by Appeals Court in Kisumu.

Ms Mayaka is a super mobilizer and a Railaist per excellence a quality that has seen her grow closer to ODM party leadership including mama Ida Odinga, Homa bay woman rep Hon Gladys Wanga among others.