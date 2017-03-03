IEBC Chairman ARROGANTLY admits STATEHOUSE took BVR Kits, used NYS to Register FAKE VOTERS in Central, Rift valley, Nairobi, Garissa, Bungoma and Busia

Something fishy is stinking out of IEBC offices, now the Statehouse user friendly chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati has confirmed that Raila was right yet again!
Statehouse operatives had taken possession of more than 200BVR kits that they used to register fake voters (even foreign nationals) and tansmitted the data to IEBC data base.
The revelations by Mr Chebukati is reason enough for Kenyans to worry of database integrity and that issues raised by Raila Odinga were true and deserve to be addressed as soon as possible.
There are allegations of massive fake registration of voters in Mt Kenya region, Nairobi, Bungoma, Garissa and Busia using the NYS BVR kits.
The electoral agency has repossessed 200 voter registration kits it gave the National Youth Service (NYS) in a mockery show of little effort to address the integrity of the voter register.
It is SHOCKING that Persons within @IEBCKenya allowed a parallel mass registration exercise to be conducted by govt functionaries
The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) came against the backdrop of claims by the Opposition of a mysterious listing of youths under the guise of youth service programmes.
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the step was meant to assure the public that the August 8 General Election would be free and fair. A total of 196 kits were handed to the commission, while four are still at Gigiri Police Station awaiting completion of investigations. The four were confiscated following the arrest of three NYS staff during the mass voter registration that ended on February 19.
They were allegedly registering voters using a BVR kit at the PCEA Beula Church in Runda, Nairobi.The incident forced suspension of the controversial NYS cohorts’ listing.
“Following consultations between the agency and the Ministry of Public and Youth Affairs, today the commission is receiving 196 out of 200 biometric voter registration kits that had been transferred to the Ministry of Devolution and Planning on September 2, 2014 for purposes of registration of civil servants,” said Mr Chebukati.
Comments
otis mac jaboya says
shocking..
RICHARD ARAP says
Then they will blame citizens and opposition for violence na ni hao wenye wako kwa serikali wanaleta aibu kwa kucheza na uamizi wa wakenya. Very stupid people.
Anonymous says
u begin to tremble so early
Anonymous says
the problem of having looting IQs – matokeo ni hayo hayo.
Mambo Mwaleta says
It is fraud, period. IEBC equipment and systems should not be shared with other agencies, ministries, parties or organizations. It was clear that was a rigging move in 2014…thieves plan ahead and are very smart, so for those who want to have free, fair and transparent elections, please think like thieves and be super smart to nib their moves in the bud.
George says
Sad indeed but let’s hope the best
Meso says
So the figures coming out of jubilee strongholds is a hoax after all!God help Kenya!
Anonymous says
So sad indeed aki surely does the People in power love this country ……or they just love this country plunge into violence ……Kenyan people want integrity when it comes to voting no matter who wins it will be okay with both parties but with what is going on there will be chaos in kenya and nobody will benefit everybody will loose..
humphrey says
so sad indeed but we trust the chebukati will under take massive voter audit so as to redeem its credibility.
Isaac says
http://www.nation.co.ke/news/politics/S-is-not-registering-voters-IEBC/1064-3100304-38h5ppz/index.html
Of particular interest is this statement, Mr Chiloba said that in 2014, the commission sold 200 BVR kits to the then expansive ministry of Devolution and Planning following a request from then Principal Secretary Peter Mang’iti to audit its staff under the government civil service rationalization program.
He said the IEBC took the decision to dispose of the 200 BVR’s instead of lending them to the ministry as it had earlier requested.
“The Commission deliberated on the request on 4th September 2014 and resolved that rather than lend the kits to the government, it would instead permanently dispose of the requested number of kits,” he said.
anonymous says
Despite Railas win Uhuru kenyatta will be declared winner by IEBC and sworn by chief justice and Raila will be sworn separately by another high court judge.crisis and scrisis awaits kenya.August 8-8-2017 .
Lazarus Alwala says
DP Ruto said “wakati ule tulikuwa inje na tuliwnza sahii tuko kwa serekali na tumejipanga sawasawa wataweza?” so is this what he was saying!!!! shameful.
dawood says
They will then look for causes of violence. Transparency and fareness are the pillars of peace in any election,they should know
Nyundo says
Registering civil servants in the church!!! Not all Kenyans are high on illicit.
Anonymous says
THIS MUST STOP
kk agweny says
halafu unapata rais na naibu wake wana sanyana pamoja eti wanaombea amani kwa taifa hili na waskofu wanao jali tu maslahi yao na hao ndio wanataka kuleta uchafuko inchini kupitia wizi ya kura eti ju wako serikali.
Anonymous says
All said and done chebukati chiloba led commission plzzz clean the register now integrity issues will burn this country please I smell a dead rat
Anonymous says
This is very unfortunate of the current regime, IEBC chairman should ensure the register is cleaned and all person-entries done using those fake bvr kits are struck out of yhr msin register. An independent audit firm should also be appointed to look into this register but in conjuction with representatives fron all parties which will be involved in this ellection.
Benard says
Am terribly worried that if kenya continue in this direction of malpractices then we head violence a gain kenyan lets wake up and fight against such
Anonymous says
oh , God have mercy on us