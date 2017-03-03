IEBC Chairman ARROGANTLY admits STATEHOUSE took BVR Kits, used NYS to Register FAKE VOTERS in Central, Rift valley, Nairobi, Garissa, Bungoma and Busia



Something fishy is stinking out of IEBC offices, now the Statehouse user friendly chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati has confirmed that Raila was right yet again!

Statehouse operatives had taken possession of more than 200BVR kits that they used to register fake voters (even foreign nationals) and tansmitted the data to IEBC data base.

The revelations by Mr Chebukati is reason enough for Kenyans to worry of database integrity and that issues raised by Raila Odinga were true and deserve to be addressed as soon as possible.

There are allegations of massive fake registration of voters in Mt Kenya region, Nairobi, Bungoma, Garissa and Busia using the NYS BVR kits.

The electoral agency has repossessed 200 voter registration kits it gave the National Youth Service (NYS) in a mockery show of little effort to address the integrity of the voter register.

It is SHOCKING that Persons within @IEBCKenya allowed a parallel mass registration exercise to be conducted by govt functionaries

The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) came against the backdrop of claims by the Opposition of a mysterious listing of youths under the guise of youth service programmes.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the step was meant to assure the public that the August 8 General Election would be free and fair. A total of 196 kits were handed to the commission, while four are still at Gigiri Police Station awaiting completion of investigations. The four were confiscated following the arrest of three NYS staff during the mass voter registration that ended on February 19.

They were allegedly registering voters using a BVR kit at the PCEA Beula Church in Runda, Nairobi.The incident forced suspension of the controversial NYS cohorts’ listing.

“Following consultations between the agency and the Ministry of Public and Youth Affairs, today the commission is receiving 196 out of 200 biometric voter registration kits that had been transferred to the Ministry of Devolution and Planning on September 2, 2014 for purposes of registration of civil servants,” said Mr Chebukati.