Identity Crisis: Should Ruto supporters like Moses Kuria comment on corruption? Covid-19 funds looted by RelatiTHIEVES

By Gordon Opiyo via Facebook

Identity Crisis

Supporters of Ruto sound very confused when they talk about Corruption. When they shout about corruption, it sounds so fake. If Ruto is the Frontline leader against corruption, then we should just dissolve this Country, na kila mtu achukue shares zake, we live kila mtu kiviake….

How can someone who knows nothing else in his life apart from stealing public funds, be the Anti Corruption Voice, and his supporters wana tupigia kelele about Corruption ata hatuwezi pumua?

Not that the other side is clean. But the Ruto side should be 100% silent when people speak of Corruption.

Ever since he cleared Campus Ruto has always been stealing right from YK92. His only concern right now is that his side has been denied from stealing, and only one side is stealing.

These are the kind of time wasting that is reducing Kenya to a big circus

If we are to eradicate Corruption, we must start by banning some people from ever commenting about Corruption.

In fact, being a Ruto Supporter, and speaking about corruption should be declared a crime against humanity.

Nick Ireri says:One day I was walking down river road. A a pickpocket put his hand in my pocket but I managed to hold his hand before he removed a two hundred shillings note that I had there. What shocked me was that he started shouting thief while pointing at me. A crowd started forming around me. I would have been lynched but for two security guards who had seen exactly what had happened. This is the story of Uhuru and Ruto. Uhuru, his family and a cabal of friends are robbing the country blind while conveniently pointing at Ruto.

Sam Sam says: Hehe you want to tell us that Ruto has been looting yet we’ve had gvnts to take care of taxpayers money,how irresponsible were the gvnts??

It’s even funny that you know the other side is looting but you’re the same person who keep preaching how we should award Mugathe a third term in power.. What for? To continue giving more room for his relathieves to loot more of taxpayers money? #Maajabu