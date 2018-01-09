”I Won’t Join The Cabinet, Want To Be Free To Campaign”- Hon Gideon Moi Confirms

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has refuted claims he is set to join Uhuru Cabinet, saying he can serve Kenya better in the senate an opportunity that affords him time to roam around the country to listen to residents.

Speaking after being elected chair of Senate’s ICT Committee on Tuesday, Gideon noted his duty is to serve his constituents.

“I have not been offered one and if I was offered any, I would not take it. I have a role – to serve the people of Baringo,” he said.

“I have a commitment and if God will give me time, I will serve them with all my dedication. I am like you … I have no role,” he said.

Gideon, who is eying the presidential seat come 2022, is expected to hit the ground and rejuvenate his party KANU and lock-in rift valley and also make enties in Central, Western , Nyanza and the Coast.

Gideon has mulled joining the Cabinet or nominating his allies to Uhuru’s administration as he strategises on the race to State House. It is understood that at least two Cabinet slots have been designated for him and his Kanu party.

Sources said of his likely nominees are; Nick Salat/Isaac Ruto, Ludeki Chweya, Ukur Yattan, Jamleck Kamau and Governor Kabogo.

In the just ended cabinet, KANU had nominated Amina Mohammed, Phyllis Kandie and Dr Henry Rotich.

The Senator was elected unopposed as chairperson of the committee and will be deputised by senator Halake Abshiro.

Gideon said they will need familiarisation to run the team.

“Change is not bad. ICT is dynamic yet people undermine the wonders it works. I will take the role with the commitment and energy it deserves,” he said.

He added: “We will fast-track audits on technologies that are being used and check why infrastructure has not reached some places.”