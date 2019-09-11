I will retain Cherangany parliamentary seat without Ruto’s support- Hon. Joshua Kutuny

Fierce Cherangany lawmaker Joshua Kutuny has dismissed a perfection among a section of Kenyans that he will not be able to retain his seat in 2022 without Deputy President William Ruto’s blessings.

Speaking on Inooro FM, Tuesday, Kutuny outlined how he believes in his political ideology and that he can make it on his own.

“In 2013, I fully supported Ruto but lost the Cherangany seat, so political waves keep on changing and people should understand that I don’t have any personal differences with the DP but we simply do not share same political ideas as per now,” he said.

The outspoken Jubilee legislator went on to insist that he is not leaving the Kieleweke camp soon.

Kutuny has been among the vocal lawmakers who have been frequently launching attacks on DP Ruto’s camp.

Despite hailing from a region that is DP Ruto’s political bastion, the MP has kept on reading on a different political script from the DP’s day in day out but that does not shake the ever vocal anti-Ruto politician.

“I cannot force myself to support a political camp that I don’t have interest with just because I want political favours. The people of Cherangany have been seeing my development record and they are the ones who have the mandate of re-electing me” he insisted.